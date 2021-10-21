Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.38.

TECK.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

TECK.B traded down C$0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.48. 1,536,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.