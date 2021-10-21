Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.38.

TECK.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

TECK.B traded down C$0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.48. 1,536,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

