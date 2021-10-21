Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Telos were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLS. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in Telos by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $17,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 679.25.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,856 shares of company stock worth $14,811,126 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

