TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.50

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.50 and traded as high as C$27.94. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.84, with a volume of 1,253,816 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.92.

The company has a market cap of C$37.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2515605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

