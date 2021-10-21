Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.100-$3.250 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPX opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

