Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Up 5.1%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price was up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 215,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). Equities research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

