Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

THC opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

