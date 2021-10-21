Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

TSLA traded up $28.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $893.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.13.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.