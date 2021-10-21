Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion and approximately $82.24 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00067514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00102936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,934.98 or 1.00157563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.25 or 0.06497299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,382,497,035 coins and its circulating supply is 69,043,109,914 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

