Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.92

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.92 and last traded at $166.93, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

