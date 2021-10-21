Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

TCBI stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 7,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,117. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

