Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Maple Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,194,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 463,314 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

