The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $128.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

