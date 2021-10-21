The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $66,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -454.57 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

