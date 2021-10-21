The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.