The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.
The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
BK stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.
The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.
About The Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
