The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $748.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Shares of COO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.56. 135,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.45. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.