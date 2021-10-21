The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $483.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Barclays from $437.00 to $483.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.19.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $407.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

