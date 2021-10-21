The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $358.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $359.57.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

