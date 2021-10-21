The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

