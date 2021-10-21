The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,045 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Vocera Communications worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 109.8% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 222,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 116,596 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 75.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 704.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

