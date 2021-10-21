The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 286 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of The Shyft Group worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.