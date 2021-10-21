The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USNA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.9% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $99.59 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

