The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 919,091 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 382,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

VVNT stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

