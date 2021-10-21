The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $461,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.12 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

