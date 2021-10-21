The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $719,000 Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Finance Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AFIN opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

