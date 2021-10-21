The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,857. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

CDEV stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

