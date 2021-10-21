The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.27

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.27 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14.

In other news, insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,150.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,714,743 shares of company stock valued at $154,431,870.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

