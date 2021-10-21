The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.24.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

