The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 279.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 637,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 429,297 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $300.80 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

