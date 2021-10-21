Therese Tucker Sells 29,575 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.19. 414,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

