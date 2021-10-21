Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.55.

TMO opened at $605.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

