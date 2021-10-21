Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOST. William Blair initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $50.96 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

