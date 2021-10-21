Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.63.
NYSE:TOST opened at $50.96 on Monday. Toast has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $65.99.
