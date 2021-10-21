Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

LAZ opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

