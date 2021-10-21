Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $716.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

