Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

