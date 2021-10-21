Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $212.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.