Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,337.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

TOSCF opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

