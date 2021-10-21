TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $458.90

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 458.90 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 471 ($6.15), with a volume of 392,975 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 458.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

