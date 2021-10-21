Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.