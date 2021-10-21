Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,892% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABA. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $121,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

