Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,014% compared to the average daily volume of 199 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRTX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

