TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.14

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.14 and traded as low as C$19.12. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 401,255 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

