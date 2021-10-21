Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.40. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
