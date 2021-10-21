Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.40. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

