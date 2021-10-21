Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after buying an additional 475,831 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

