TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.25 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $969.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

