TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Issues Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,722. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriState Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of TriState Capital worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

