Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,116. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.