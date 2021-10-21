TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MARZ opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

