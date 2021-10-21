Truist Securiti Weighs in on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

