Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

TRUP stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $57,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.